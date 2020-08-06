Fallen officer returns home with tribute along Interstate-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Huntersville Fire Department flew an American flag over Interstate-77 northbound at Hambright Road Thursday in honor of Fallen ATF Agent John Bost as he returned home to Huntersville, North Carolina.

There were minor traffic delays on Hambright, Statesville, and Gilead Roads Thursday as authorities escorted his procession.

ATF said Bost was a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. He died last month after being accidentally shot at a Hawaii police station.

In a joint statement, the Maui Police Department and the ATF said Special Agent Bost died on July 28, 2020, after being wounded by a rifle that was accidentally fired at a police office in Kihei, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on Tuesday.

Bost had been assigned to Maui since 2015. He had been a special agent with the ATF since 2005 and was a police officer in Charlotte, North Carolina before that.

Local and federal officials will continue to investigate the death.

Messages from The Associated Press to the Maui Police Department and ATF seeking additional details were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.