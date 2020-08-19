Fair and concession business owner dips into retirement to keep employees during pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Imagine owning a local business that has been around since 1932.

Your company has survived the Great Depression, a World War, but now COVID-19 has created some of the most difficult hurdles to get over.

Bess Brinkley and her fair entertainment and concession business are living that nightmare.

She and her 10 employees have not had been fully mobilized since March, which is similar to what she and other concession and fair businesses are dealing with.

Because of this, she said that the industry outlook predicts, “63 to 67 percent of our industry will be bankrupt by Jan. 1.”

She said she and her husband are “just trying to find a way, everybody’s just trying to find a way.”

Brinkley’s family started McBride Concession in 1932.

Almost a century later, it has evolved into 15 fair entertainment rides, food trucks, and games that travel cross country for fairs, including the Carolina Classic.

This year those rides instead sit in a carnival graveyard.

“If I could talk to mamma, she would know what to do. If I could talk to my daddy, who grew up in the Great Depression, he would know what to do. My husband said, ‘You need to stop saying that, this is just an anomaly,’” Brinkley said.

An anomaly that has no end in sight. Brinkley said four concession businesses she knows have closed up, and industry leaders have said those numbers will only increase as more fairs get cancelled.

“I think as a whole, our industry doesn’t know what to do with itself,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley and her 10 employees are have tried to make the most of this down period.

They’ve upgraded their rides, and have added new paint to historic attractions.

“We are working on things in a way that we normally wouldn’t be able to. Which means you spend money, you keep people working. That’s kind of weird because you’re not making it. But, that’s why God made retirement funds you can liquidate,” Brinkley said.

In order to keep their employees, Brinkley and her husband have dipped into their retirement savings.

To make revenue, they have rented their concession stands and have popped up their concessions along the street.

Brinkley said it won’t bring in much money, but it’ll be enough for now.

“I can’t say, ‘My papa and my momma did a really good job, so I’m going to quit.’ I can’t be the person who screws up a generational business,” Brinkley said.