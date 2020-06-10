Facemasks will be required in classrooms, UNC chancellor says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — When students return to campus at UNC-Chapel Hill, facemasks will be required inside classrooms, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says.

“The University will require facemasks in all classrooms and likely in other specific settings as part of our community standards. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We know that students thrive in our on-campus environment, and we believe we can provide that environment safely. To accomplish this, everyone will be expected to adhere to our community standards, which will include wearing a mask, physical distancing and more,” Guskiewicz said in a statement.

The chancellor announced in May that classes will begin on Aug. 10 and final exams will be finished – at the latest – two days before the Thanksgiving holiday “in order to finish before a potential second wave.” UNC will observe Labor Day and University Day, but fall break will be eliminated.

Students who will live on campus are scheduled to start moving in Aug. 3. The university plans to stagger move-ins over a seven day process.

Class sizes will be scaled down and time between classes will be extended. In addition, entrances and exits will be converted to one-way traffic and some classes may not meet on campus at all and could be taught remotely.

The entire campus will be asked to follow public health guidelines for stopping the spread of COVID-19, “including physical distancing, wearing face coverings, increased handwashing, and frequent cleaning of campus spaces and surfaces.”