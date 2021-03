A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Facebook and Facebook-connected properties Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger are all down as of about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Downdetector.com has a significant spike in users reporting that the websites are not working.

Users trying to access Instagram encountered an error message saying “Couldn’t Refresh Feed.”

No word on what has caused this outage.