Face masks in high demand in the Triad amid coronavirus fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One medical supply company has seen its share of customers coming in to purchase face masks.

Dove Medical Supply on Lawndale Drive has now placed a limit on the number of N95 masks each customer can buy to five.

"It's been really popular, they started becoming more of high demand on Monday," said Kierra Reid, store manager.

This change came after the store saw a large number of customers request masks in fear of contracting the coronavirus. Reid said people here in the Triad are purchasing the masks for their family in China.

"People were coming in and buying cases and sending them overseas," Reid said.

People who frequently travel abroad are also purchasing the masks as well as disposable gloves and disinfecting wipes.

While the coronavirus has not had any major impact in the US, some people are still leery of the spread of the virus, especially those have travel plans in the country.

The supplier has other face masks available with a limit of one box per customer.

They said some people are requesting caseloads of the masks, unfortunately, trying to resell them at a higher price.

"We're trying to help everyone out. That's why we're limiting them because we don't want someone to come in and buy our whole stock just to resell them and make a bunch of money," said Mike Fischer, a Dove employee.