Face covering, social distancing requirements in effect as students return to Triad universities

As freshman students arrive to NC A&T State University, they’re greeted with signs encouraging social distancing and reminders to wear face coverings on campus.

Students on campus Monday said most of their peers seemed to be following guidelines, however, they still saw groups gathering outdoors.

“I’ve seen students really close. I don’t think people are following the six feet apart thing, but the mask is mainly what everyone’s doing,” said Kiyah Gause.

“I think people try to stay six feet from people they don’t know. Like if you’re close to your friends you walk with them, but if it’s someone you don’t know, you stay away from them,” added Kayla McCann.

A university spokesperson said Monday that many students are complying with restrictions. Staff will enforce penalties if students do not follow requirements, but they will rely on education first.

With communities of color hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19, students say they are taking restrictions seriously.

“Because this is an HBCU, so we have to be more precautious about certain things,” one student said.

At UNCG, families moving students in were spotted wearing face coverings before heading into residence halls.

“When I see people walking in groups, they’re kind of spread out a little bit. When I go into the grocery store on campus, they definitely have it set up different, and people are cognizant of being close together…I think the policies the school implemented are very good,” student Cameron Bell said.

Anaiah Thompson shared this warning for her fellow classmates at NC A&T:

“Keep your mask on so we can be able to do all the things we’re supposed to be able to do,” she said.

Students could face penalties for not wearing a face covering, but a spokesperson said for first time violators or someone who doesn’t have one, staff are focused on education over punishment.