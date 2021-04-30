Extras needed for movie being made in Burlington

News

Close-up of Slightly Opened Filled out Film Clapper Board Film Slate (Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Filmmakers in Burlington are trying to gather 500 extras before shooting a scene Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at The Lamb’s Chapel – Airport Campus, according to Cornelius Muller Productions.

The majority of the background extras will be released around 6:00 p.m. while 100-200 volunteers will be asked to stay until around 10 p.m.

The role is not paid.

Cornelius Muller Productions has begun work on a new film called Making Him Famous.

The film is directed by Burgess Jenkins and centers around the life of fictional character Mario King, a young man who follows his faith on a journey of self discovery and fame.

Making Him Famous stars Vonii Bristow, Morgan Graham, Cornelius Muller Joseph Gray & Ashlee Payne. 

