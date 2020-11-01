Extra precautions being taken for local visits with Santa amid pandemic

KING, N.C. — Santa Claus is coming to town but will be taking extra precautions due to COVID-19.

Many families start visiting Santa in November and taking pictures to include in Christmas cards and gifts.

“Santa has to limit his appearance this year, but we are going to try and be at as many places as possible this year and spread that holiday cheer,” said Triad Santa Leonard Hutchens. “We will be in a mask, wearing a mask up close trying to social distance at the events when we can to keep not only all the children safe but Santa safe as well.”

Malls across the country are moving to keeping distance and plexiglass between Santa and kids.

For many, meeting Santa is a family tradition at area malls and photography studios.

“Normally Santa comes to visit our studio,” said photographers Cindy McFarland and Ashley Turner with WhiteRust Photography Studio in King. “Number one, we cannot pass up Santa, but then number two how are we also going to provide this tradition for families and for the kids?”

Turner and McFarland said they’ll limit one family in the studio at a time and use some Christmas magic to edit kids in with Santa on a couch and in a snow globe.

Hanes Mall and Friendly Center say they plan to have Santa arrive Black Friday.

Call ahead for details.