Explosives, suspicious packages found in Gibsonville neighborhood leave bomb squad worried; ‘It’s the first time where I’ve had a repeated call in a specific location’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Suspicious packages, explosives and months of loud bangs on one street in Gibsonville. This is the mystery police are working to unravel in Gibsonville.

The danger still exists as police try to find the person responsible in the neighborhood.

In recent cases, the Gibsonville police chief has called on Greensboro’s Hazardous Device Team to assist.

It’s a team of 11 highly-trained officers who put themselves in dangerous situations to defuse explosives so that people can stay safe.

They volunteer.

The team doesn’t get extra money to be a part of the unit.

They do it because they want to protect people and figure out unique solutions to do that.

The unit is using their personal time and working overtime, especially in recent weeks, as a series of bombs are being found in Gibsonville.

“We’re seeing the same types of devices, so it’s concerning,” said Officer Andrew O’Brien.

In his 13 years as a bomb technician, the leader of the Greensboro Police Department’s Hazardous Device Team is encountering a pattern that worries him.

“It’s the first time where I’ve had a repeated call in a specific location,” he explained. “Just the repetitiveness of it.”

Recently, O’Brien’s team has responded to numerous calls on Wood Street in Gibsonville after people found pipe bombs and other potential explosives in front of their homes.

“It’s scary for the community, but someone’s got to do it,” said O’Brien. “My team is excellent at what they do. They’re always ready to go.”

Jan. 25 was their first call.

A woman found a copper pipe bomb in front of her home, took it to the police department, and the bomb squad used a robot to destroy it.

“We want to make sure people are safe,” added O’Brien.

Five days later, a man found a suspicious package on his front porch.

FOX8 crews were there as O’Brien and his team spent hours safely removing the item described as fireworks, black powder and a fuse wrapped in plastic grocery bags.

“It’s like a puzzle. You’re trying to disassemble a puzzle,” he said.

Every call takes preparation.

“I’m mentally prepared for, you know, of course it’s always in the back of your mind that something could go wrong,” said O’Brien.

People now also have more access to resources when trying to frighten others.

“You have the internet and everything else,” said O’Brien. “There are so many ways to find this. It’s not as much of a shock anymore as it used to be.”

Even with all of their technology and teamwork, law enforcement agencies still depend on the public when it comes to solving cases.

“The best source of information of why this is happening and who is doing this is the community,” explained O’Brien. “We need them to try to let us know, ‘OK, who is doing this?'”

Gibsonville police have a $2,000 reward in relation to an arrest for these homemade explosive devices.