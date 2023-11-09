WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There was an explosion at a wastewater treatment facility in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon, according to the city.

The explosion happened inside the Regional Biosolids Dryer at the Archie Elledge Wastewater Treatment Plant on 2801 Griffith Road at around 1:30 p.m.

The city described the damage caused by the explosion as “extensive”.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion and no hazardous materials leaked or released.

The wastewater treatment process was not altered in any way and there will be no service reductions.

As per the emergency response plan, staff at the plant turned off power and natural gas supplies to the building.

The cause of the explosion is undetermined and remains under investigation.