Experts from 3 local hospitals to discuss the state of the pandemic in FOX8’s Live COVID Crisis Special

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Hospitals are facing down rising COVID-19 numbers now with a vaccine in their arsenal. Today, we check in with them on the state of the battle.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday on FOX8, we’re talking to Moses Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist hospitals.

Experts from each of these locals hospitals will answer questions amid this pivotal moment in history.