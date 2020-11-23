Expect to see more North Carolina troopers on highways this week

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina troopers plan to increase their visibility on highways as part of the state’s Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

N.C. State Highway Patrol plans to partner with the N.C. Governors Highway Safety Program for this campaign beginning Monday and running until Sunday.

“Although this holiday season might look vastly different for many families, a commitment to safe driving must be paramount for those traveling,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “The safety and health of all across our state should guide our activities this holiday season and part of that equation is safety behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

More than 47 million people will travel by automobile across our nation, a increase from the norm but a decrease from this holiday period last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA says this decrease is likely due to pandemic.

Troopers recommend that anyone who plans to travel for Thanksgiving should visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website for the latest information on how help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Troopers released the following list of guidelines to keep in mind:

Don’t drive distracted: Eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, let passengers control the use of technological devices.

Always wear a seat belt: Regardless of the time of day or seating position, a seat belt should be put on before starting your travel.

Never drive while impaired: Use one of the many safe alternatives to driving after consuming, and plan ahead to ensure a safe end to the evening.

Maintain a safe speed and reduce speeds during inclement weather. Remember, the speed limit is set for ideal driving conditions. If wipers are required to be on, lights should be activated as well.

Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at www.DriveNC.Gov

As always, motorists can contact the SHP by dialing *HP(47) if law enforcement assistance is needed.