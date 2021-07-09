Exotic fish collectors turn to farms as import prices soar

For aquarium lovers, the price of exotic fish has soared! There are several factors that have kicked up prices, from Covid shutting down airlines to export bans around the world.

Brandon Moon, of Elite Aquarium Services, says, “a medium-sized yellow tang, roughly 3 to 4 inch diameter yellow tang, they used to retail for anywhere from 70 to 75 dollars. They’re going on eBay now for as much as four hundred.”

While that may be unaffordable to everyone except hardcore collectors, he says there are many more affordable options within the farm-raised population.

“If you look at the freshwater side, or what people call tropical fish, most of those come from Central or South America, almost all of them are farm-raised.”

Whatever species of fish you want to add to your tank, Brandon and his team can help you choose the perfect ones for your budget.