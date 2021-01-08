EXCLUSIVE: ‘He shot me’; Surveillance video shows Winston-Salem man suffer gunshot while confronting trespasser on property

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man went to confront someone trespassing on his property but ended up in the hospital.

The interaction was caught on his home security system in a video he has shared with FOX8.

At about 1:53 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Bedford Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found 51-year-old Michael Anthony Gary, the homeowner, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police say Gary’s camera security system alerted him that a trespasser was on his property.

When he went outside to investigate, the trespasser shot him once.

On surveillance video, Gary can be heard shouting at the trespasser before suddenly rushing inside and saying, “He shot me.”

Gary was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.