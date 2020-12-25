Excedrin recalls more than 400k bottles of popular headache, migraine painkillers

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 400,000 bottles of Excedrin products because some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug may have a hole in the bottom.

According to the recall, the plastic bottles pose a poisoning risk, if there’s a hole, because children may be able to get the caplets and swallow the painkillers.

The recall covers 50, 80, 100, 152, 200, 250, and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

The drugs were sold nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020.

The recall says because Excedrin contains aspirin and acetaminophen it must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Customers should immediately check Excedrin bottles to see if there is a hole at the bottom.

If there is a hole, consumers should contact the manufacturer, GSK Consumer Relations, for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

If there isn’t a hole, the consumers can keep the over-the-counter medicine.

Customers with questions regarding the recall can contact GSK Consumer Relations at 1-800-468-7746 or online at www.excedrin.com and click on the “safety issue” banner at the top of the page for more information.