Ex-North Carolina deputies sue sheriff, claim they were fired in retaliation for reporting comments made by sheriff’s friend

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two former North Carolina deputies have filed a lawsuit in federal court against a sheriff, alleging he fired them in retaliation for reporting his friend’s racist and homophobic comments.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Wake County deputies Steven Williamson and Alvis Speight say they lost their jobs one month after Sheriff Gerald Baker’s election in 2018 because they told supervisors about Lt. Teddy Patrick’s behavior during a training session one year earlier.

According to the lawsuit, Patrick said he “didn’t believe in being gay” and did not like “gay people.”

Baker disputed the accusation in 2019 but didn’t respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.