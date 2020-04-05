Ex-Navy commander who sounded alarm over coronavirus outbreak tests positive for virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Navy captain who was removed from command after warning about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship has tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Brett Cozier started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 while still on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Last week, Cozier wrote a memo saying "decisive action" was needed to deal with the outbreak on the ship.

The Navy then removed him from command Thursday, saying he shouldn't have publicized the memo.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirms at least 155 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19

Not everyone had been tested by the time he gave that number Sunday.