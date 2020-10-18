Ex-House speaker runs for reelection despite federal charges

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, then-Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder, of District 72, sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. With their presidential hopes high for fall, some Ohio Democrats, who helped seat Householder, the now-indicted Republican House speaker, and also helped pass the nuclear bailout bill that prosecutors allege Householder delivered as part of a $61 million bribery scheme, have begun shedding campaign contributions tainted by the related federal probe. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Rep. Larry Householder’s name will be on the ballot Election Day as the disgraced Ohio lawmaker intends to serve his district for another term despite facing federal bribery charges for his alleged involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme that shook the Statehouse this summer and led his party to remove him from the House speaker role.

Householder, of Glenford, has held the seat since 2017 and faces no challenger on the Nov. 3 ballot.

However, three write-in candidates are hoping to unseat the incumbent and capitalize on the fallout of the federal investigation that has tainted his reputation, even within his own party.