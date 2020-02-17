Ex-fiancee of Drew Carey killed in California; ex-boyfriend arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) - A prominent Hollywood marriage and family therapist died after she was found at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday.

Investigators announced Sunday that her ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Amie Harwick, 38, who was found below a third-floor balcony, died at a hospital Saturday, hours after the 1:15 a.m. alleged attack, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey, described by police as Harwick's ex-boyfriend, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in connection with her death, officials said. Harwick had previously obtained a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had expired.

Police first responded to a report of a woman screaming, LAPD officials said in a written statement.

Officers encountered a man in the street who told them his roommate was being assaulted inside her home, police said. The roommate said he had jumped a wall and run to neighboring homes in search of help.

"When officers went to make entry, they found the victim on the ground beneath a third-story balcony," according to the LAPD statement. "The victim was gravely injured. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall."

Paramedics took Harwick to a hospital, where she died.

"The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle in the upstairs as well as forced entry to the residence," the police statement said. "A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder (suspect) entering the property and leaving after the murder."

Pursehouse was described in booking records as 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

Investigators learned that Harwick had "recently expressed fear" about her former boyfriend, Pursehouse, police said. She was last known to have seen Pursehouse about two weeks ago.

A task force found Pursehouse about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in Playa Del Rey, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.

Detectives planned to present their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing on Wednesday.

Bail for Pursehouse was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance.

Harwick, who was a Playboy model before starting her practice specializing in psychotherapy and sex therapy, was reportedly engaged to television star Drew Carey before the couple split in 2018.

Anyone with information can contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be sent to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.