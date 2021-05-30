Ex-deputy sues North Carolina sheriff over vaccine mandate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina deputy is suing a sheriff over his requirement for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports Christopher Neve, the former Durham County deputy, is asking a court to force Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to reinstate him with back pay and to rule that vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed in April in federal court argues that mandating a vaccine that only has emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and not formal approval violates federal law.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment citing the ongoing litigation.