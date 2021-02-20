Ex-deputy in NC acquitted after leading armed group in search of his missing sister to wrong home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been acquitted of criminal charges in an incident that sparked allegations of racism after he led an armed group in search of his missing sister but went to the wrong home.

A New Hanover County judge on Thursday acquitted 24-year-old Jordan Kita of forcible trespass, breaking and entering and failure to discharge duties.

Another man who was in the group searching for Kita’s biracial sister also was acquitted after being charged with going armed to the terror of the public.

Kita was fired after the May 3 incident in Pender County.