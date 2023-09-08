GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival is taking place in Downtown Greensboro this weekend and will offer plenty of opportunities for anyone to come and join in on the fun.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festivities on Saturday:

What’s Happening on Saturday?

12 p.m.

The sole event during the noon block on Saturday will be a family area at LeBauer Park on 304 N. Davie St.

There will be activities in the park for children and families including games and crafts.

12:30 p.m

Sarah Kate Morgan is a Kentucky native who plays the dulcimer. Her musical style reflects and honors the lifestyle of southern Appalachia.

Morgan will perform on the Lawn Stage at 213 Commerce Pl. in the 12:30 p.m. block.

Zoe & Cloyd will perform their Klezgrass style of music, which combines the traditions of Klezmer and bluegrass at the Old Courthouse Stage on 221 W. Market St. in the 12:30 p.m. block as well.

1 p.m.

Randleman native Madison Dawn kicks off the 1 p.m. block.

She will perform at the Van Dyke Stage at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 N. Davie St.

University of North Carolina at Greensboro ethnomusicologist Gavin Douglas will lead an Irish Seisún on the Center City Jams Stage at Center City Park on 200 N. Elm St. in the 1:00 p.m. block as well.

1:30 p.m.

The Green Grass Cloggers and Little Stony Nighthawks will be the sole performance in the 1:30 p.m. block.

The group of North Carolina dancers combines square dance and traditional percussive steps.

2 p.m.

Maritzaida hails from a small coastal town in Puerto Rico, and her connection to the arts of her native country led her to a career in music.

She gained an appreciation for the music with the help of her grandparents during her childhood.

She performed live in the FOX8 Studio on Wednesday, and you can watch her performance below.

She will perform on the Lawn Stage at 213 Commerce Pl. during the 2 p.m. block. This will be her second performance of the festival.

Also performing at 2 p.m. is Cimarrón, a band that specializes in joropo-style music that hails from Venezuela and Colombia.

They will perform at the Old Courthouse Stage on 221 W. Market St.

The third performance in the 2 p.m. block will be a Jamaican Folk Dancing workshop hosted by Kemar Francis, who is a dancer with the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica.

2:30 p.m.

Several performers from previous acts in the NC Folk Festival will host a Fiddling with Tradition workshop at the Van Dyke Stage at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 N. Davie St. in the 2:30 p.m. block.

There will also be a Backbeat Blues Jam hosted by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society at 2:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

Hailing from Nashville, the American blues and roots rock music act Damn The Banjos features a Triad native in Jamestown’s Tim Carter.

They will be the sole act of the 3 p.m. block, and you can see their performance at Cone Health CityStage on 201 E. Market St.

This will be their second performance of the festival.

3:30 p.m.

The Shoaldiggers (NC Folk Festival)

Several of the performers from the festival will host With Heel and Toe: Percussive Dance Traditions.

Also at 3:30 p.m., The Shoaldiggers, a 9-piece band hailing from Hillsborough, North Carolina, will perform their unique Tar Heel sounds at the Old Courthouse Stage on 221 W. Market St.

4 p.m.

The sole event during the 4 p.m. block will be the Ukulele Americana Music Jam hosted by Terry Brandsama & Triad Ukulele Club.

It will take place at Center City Jams Stage at Center City Park on 200 N. Elm St.

4:30 p.m.

Ethno USA (Photo Credit: Ana Monteiro @anamonteiroph)

Ethno USA is an international musical exchange program run by JM International, which is a network of non-governmental organizations that offers musical opportunities to young people.

Around 40 musicians from across the globe are currently completing a 12-day residency with Ethno USA. It will be their only appearance in the United States in 2023.

“Core values of welcoming and supporting people from diverse backgrounds are imbued into the spirit of the Greensboro community and into our presentation of the NC Folk Fest each year. “This partnership with Ethno USA is a natural and fitting extension of our shared values to promote cultural understanding through the arts, and we are thrilled to build on that community spirit.” Amy Grossman, President & CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival

Ethno USA will perform Cone Health CityStage on 201 E. Market St. in the 4:30 p.m. block. This will be their second and final performance of the festival.

5 p.m.

Riyaaz Qawwali, an ensemble act performing Sufi Music from South Asia, will appear at the Old Courthouse Stage on 221 W. Market St. at 5 p.m. This is their second performance of the festival.

Phil Wiggins and Hubby Jenkins will perform the Piedmont blues style of the mid-Atlantic United States on the Lawn Stage at 213 Commerce Pl.

There will also be a screening of the film “Underground Everywhere” which was filmed in South Africa and highlights the humanity behind the music in the 5 p.m. block at the Van Dyke Stage at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 N. Davie St.

The fourth event at 5 p.m. will be a Suah African Dance Theatre workshop with Wesley Williams at the Greensboro Cultural Center Studio 305.

5:30 p.m.

The sole event at 5:30 p.m. will be a Beat Cypher hosted by Beats.Bach at the Center City Jams Stage at Center City Park on 200 N. Elm St.

6 p.m.

The sole event at 6 p.m. will be a Latin Dance Social workshop hosted by Maria Gonzalez at the Greensboro Cultural Center Studio 305.

6:30 p.m

Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole kick off the 6:30 p.m. block at Cone Health CityStage on 201 E. Market St. in their second performance of the festival.

Josh Goforth & Bryan McDowell are a pair of North Carolina natives that together form an old-time and bluegrass act. They will perform at the Lawn Stage at 213 Commerce Pl. at 6:30 p.m.

Nani Vazana, performs in the endangered Ladino language, making her one of the most unique vocal artists in the world.

She will be on the Old Courthouse Stage at 221 W. Market St. during the 6:30 p.m. block.

The fourth performance will come from Sarah Kate Morgan at the Van Dyke Stage at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 N. Davie St.

7 p.m.

The sole event at 7 p.m. will be the Honky Tonk Jam hosted by Mark Dillon at the Center City Jams Stage at Center City Park on 200 N. Elm St.

8 p.m.

Cimarrón will perform for the second time in the night at Cone Health CityStage on 201 E. Market St. in the 8 p.m. block.

The Green Grass Cloggers and Little Stony Nighthawks will also return for their second performance of the night at the Lawn Stage at 213 Commerce Pl.

Leyla McCalla hails from New Orleans and is a Haitian-American multi-instrumentalist whose interest in Haitian culture forms the backbone of her music.

You can see her perform at the Old Courthouse Stage on 221 W. Market St.

Zoe & Cloyd also return for their second performance of the night at the Van Dyke Stage at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 N. Davie St.

9:30 p.m.

Ric Roberston, who hails from Greensboro, will perform his jazz, fun and country-fusion sound at Cone Health CityStage on 201 E. Market St. in the 9:30 p.m. block.

Riyaaz Qawwali returns for their third and final performance at the Lawn Stage at 213 Commerce Pl.

Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole return for their third and final performance at the Old Courthouse Stage on 221 W. Market St.

Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles will be the fourth performance at 9:30 p.m.

Doyle hails from Rhode Island and is an Irish step dance master. He is accompanied by his band, Roscommon Soles.

They will perform at the Van Dyke Stage at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 N. Davie St.

***

The NC Folk Festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Be sure to check back this weekend for the full schedule of events for Sunday.