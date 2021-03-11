“Everybody run.” Witness says customer at Belmont car dealership threatened to shoot patrons before officers fired at suspect

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting outside a local car dealership in Belmont.

The shooting happened at 3:56 p.m. Thursday, March 11, outside the Keith Hawthorne Ford of Belmont car dealership located at 617 North Main Street.

According to a witness inside the dealership, an angry customer inside the business pulled out a gun and was threatening to shoot multiple people inside.

Another customer reportedly ran to the back of the service area and told employees to call 9-1-1. Shortly after, multiple police officers arrived at the scene and a standoff with the gunman began.

Photos: Gaston County Scanner

Photos: Gaston County Scanner

Photos: Gaston County Scanner

The witness tells FOX 46 the gunman attempted to flee the scene in his truck and hit several other cars. At some point, police opened fire on the suspect.

According to Gaston County EMS, two people were transported to the hospital.

One person was reported to have multiple gunshot wounds, but officials say the exetent of those injuries is unclear. The second patient was involved in a crash that took place before the shots were fired. That patient was transported with minor injuries.

Gaston County Police confirm to FOX 46 they are assisting Belmont Police in this case.

The area roads have been closed as authorities continue this investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story.