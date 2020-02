Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eve is our Pet of the Week!

This 3-year-old Bulldog mix is a very sweet girl with a gentle spirit. Eve does well in cars, loves long walks and gets along with other dogs.

Eve is our Pet of the Week! For more information about Eve call Burlington Animal Servces at (336) 578-0343.

She is spayed and current on her vaccinations.

For more information about Eve call Burlington Animal Servces at (336) 578-0343.