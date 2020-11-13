Eta pulls away from the US while two additional storms remain active

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eta, now a post-tropical system, is off the North Carolina Coast this morning and will continue to head out to sea. Tropical Storm Theta remains active in the far east Atlantic and a developing storm in the Caribbean could soon be named.

Eta Heads Offshore

Eta made its 4th landfall early Thursday morning in Cedar Key, Florida as a tropical storm before bringing rain and breezy conditions to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry throughout the day.

As of early Friday morning, Eta lost its tropical characteristics, although it was still producing 45 mph located 85 miles southeast of Wilmington.

While its winds are still of tropical storm strength, the storm is now considered post-tropical based on its structure. It will travel northeast through the Atlantic this weekend.





Theta Stays Far Away

Theta remains a tropical storm in the far East Atlantic, now about 445 miles south-southeast of The Azores. It was producing 60 mph winds Friday morning, moving east at 12 mph, and will gradually weaken the next several days.

Next Storm Developing

We are also tracking another storm developing in the Caribbean Sea. A large area of showers and thunderstorms is getting better organized and if it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named with the Greek letter Iota.

For now, it remains known as Invest 98-L. Models generally agree that it will continue to drift west the next several days, unfortunately threatening Central America which just took a big hit from Eta.