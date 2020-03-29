Essential businesses: What will remain open through the stay-at-home order in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Governor Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order for North Carolina on Friday, many workers are wondering which jobs qualify as essential and which qualify as non-essential.

Businesses have to be able to meet social distancing requirements, meaning they can accommodate keeping employees at least six feet away from each other and customers, except at point of sale or purchase, according to the order.

They must also serve an essential function in some way.

Here are some of the businesses and organizations that are deemed essential:

Healthcare and public health operations: This includes hospitals, clinics, dental offices, pharmacies, laboratories and veterinarian offices.

Human services operations: Child care facilities, nursing homes and shelters.

Essential infrastructure operations: Food and beverage producers, distributors, fulfillment centers and storage centers.

Essential government operations

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food and beverage production and agriculture

Charitable organizations and social services

Religious centers

Media

Transportation businesses: Gas stations, auto sales, supply and service centers and roadside assistance services. Airlines, Lyft and Uber, train services.

Financial and insurance institutions: Banks, lenders, insurance providers

Home improvement, hardware and supply stores

Critical trades: Construction, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial services

Mail services

Laundry services

Restaurants (for consumption off-premises)

Businesses that provide supplies to work from home

Home-based care and services

Professional services: Legal services, accounting, insurance, engineering and architectural, land surveying, real estate and tax preparation.

Manufacturers, distributors and supply chain for critical industries

Defense and military contractors

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Beer, wine and liquor stores

Book stores that sell educational materials

Pet and feed stores

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"This will save lives," Cooper said.

Similar orders have already been issued locally by Guilford County and Forsyth County, as well as around the state such as in Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham.

"North Carolina is now considered by the CDC to have widespread transmission," Cooper said.

"It's a matter of life and death," the governor continued. "We fight this disease now so we're better able to defeat it in the future."

You can read the full order below:

