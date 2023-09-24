DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — ESPN announced Saturday night that their “College GameDay” program will be at Duke next weekend as the undefeated Blue Devils face off against Notre Dame.

The 3-hour “premier pregame show” for football will be for the first time ever at Duke, which is now ranked No. 18 and has a 4-0 record. In the 30 years of the show, College GameDay has been to Duke for basketball games, but never for football.

GameDay analyst Lee Corso said in advance Saturday he wanted the show to head to Duke.

As of Saturday’s road win against UConn, the Blue Devils have outscored opponents 149-35 and next week will be looking to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 1994.

The announcement on ESPN Saturday night.

Duke, which has climbed to its highest ranking since reaching No. 16 in November 1994, should continue to rise in the polls in advance of next week’s showdown with Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils host No. 9 Notre Dame next Saturday night in Durham. Notre Dame lost on the next-to-last play of the game Saturday night against Ohio State, 17-14.

The GameDay show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, ESPN announced.

The Blue Devils defeated UConn 41-7 in their first road game of the season Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report