Escaped prisoner arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen car, crashing in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly stealing a car, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on pursuits and crashing in High Point, according to High Point police.

At about 11:33 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a car that had been stolen in Winston-Salem and was found at a High Point intersection.

At the intersection of South Main Street and Coltrane Avenue, officers found Robert S. Curran, 51, of High Point, in the car.

Police say Curran was wanted for felony escaping from a state prison in North Carolina.

The car belonged to Priceless Car Rental in Winston-Salem. A tracking device in the car led a representative of the company to the location.

When the company representative tried to make contact with the driver, the vehicle sped away.

That’s when the representative called the police and gave a description of the suspect and vehicle.

Police found the car on Eastchester Drive. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver kept going and sped away.

Police began pursuing the vehicle but stopped because they say Curran was driving recklessly amid the excessive traffic.

Nearby law enforcement agencies were notified, and Guilford County deputies found the car in the county. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car kept going.

Deputies chased the car through Guilford County, Greensboro, Randolph County, Archdale and back into High Point.

At times, the chase reached speeds over 140 mph.

The car finally crashed near Marshall Furniture on South Centennial Street. The driver then got out and ran away from the scene.

After a search, investigators found Curran hiding in some tall weeds and arrested him.

He was taken to the High Point Police Department where he complained of chest pains. He was then taken to a hospital.

Curran was taken into Department of Corrections custody at 11 a.m. Friday.

Curran was charged with felony speeding to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle by High Point police.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office charged him with felony speeding to elude. He was also served a warrant for felony escape from state prison.