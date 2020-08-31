Escaped inmate arrested at Hotel NC in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested in High Point after allegedly escaping from a North Carolina prison, according to WECT.

Michael Lee Willis-Rockett was loading trucks at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex on Thursday when he reportedly ran away.

On Sunday, he was arrested at the Hotel NC in High Point.

WECT reports Willis-Rocket was serving a two-year sentence on Brunswick County charges of identity theft and fraud.

Prior to his escape, he was set for release in December.

Law enforcement is looking for offender Michael Lee Willis-Rockett who was reported missing from his job this afternoon in Apex. He was last seen wearing green pants & grey or white tshirt this morn at the DPS Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex.

