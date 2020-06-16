Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa high school baseball team took a knee in protest during their game on Monday night, WHO-DT reports.

All of the players for Roosevelt High School in Des Moines kneeled as the national anthem played.

The move follows Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest during the 2016 NFL season and comes as anti-police brutality protests continue around the world.

Roosevelt’s activities manager said he supported the team’s decision to kneel.

Monday night’s game at Principal Park was the team’s season opener.

Iowa is the first state to resume high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.