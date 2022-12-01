AUSTIN, TEXAS (WGHP) — Days removed from a controversial dinner with Donald Trump and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Ye appeared on embattled conspiracist Alex Jones’s InfoWars.

Ye, wearing a black hood that fully covered his face and a large jacket, spoke with Jones in his studio.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones said.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also,” said Ye. “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… ‘You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician— You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler!”

The microphone was invented in 1877 by Emile Berliner. The concept of something like a highway dates back to the Roman empire.

Alex Jones goes on to say his “mission” is to uphold the first amendment, deriding the concept of reparations. As he goes on to say that the “most Nazi-like things” he’s seen when Ye interrupts him to say that Nazis “did good things too.”

“We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” Ye said.

Later in the interview, he says he would meet with and hug George Soros, the boogeyman of many right-wing and antisemitic conspiracy theories, including the New World Order conspiracy theory that Alex Jones often discusses.

Ye had dinner with Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, which generated a backlash against the former President.

Ye has been under fire for antisemitic comments over the last few months.