(WGHP) — An icon of professional wrestling has died.

The Iron Sheik, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler known for his ‘Camel Clutch’ move, died at the age of 81 on Wednesday, the Iron Sheik Twitter account announced.

In a message posted on Twitter just after 11 a.m., the Twitter account wrote

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come. Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man. He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years Caryl, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life. Their bond was an anchor, providing him with the strength to face the challenges that life presented. To his children, Tanya, Nikki, Marissa and son-in-law Eddie, he was not just a wrestling icon. He was a loving and dedicated father. He instilled in them the values of perseverance, determination, and the importance of following their dreams. The Iron Sheik’s guidance and unwavering belief in their potential served as a driving force for his children, empowering them to become the best versions of themselves.” The Iron Sheik Twitter account

The Iron Sheik was born Khosrow Vaziri and was a native of Iran, where he was an amateur wrestler prior to his career with the WWE (then the WWF) and the WCW.

He became a WWE champion in 1983 in a Madison Square Garden match. “The Iron Sheik was a master of the suplex, although he was best known for his crippling Camel Clutch maneuver. After losing the WWE Championship, The Iron Sheik engaged in one of the most famous and nationalistic rivalries in wrestling history when he butted heads with Sgt. Slaughter,” the WWE writes in Vaziri’s biography.

He was 81 years old.