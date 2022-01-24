‘Wordle 219 X’ trends on Twitter as many players fail Monday’s puzzle – Spoilers!

Spoiler alert! This article will contain the answer to Monday, Jan. 24’s Wordle puzzle.

(WGHP) — Wordle became an internet phenomenon as players took to social media to share how many tries it took for them to guess the day’s word in the massively popularly daily word game. On Monday, the game once again started trending, this time because many users just couldn’t figure out the day’s word.

The game limits players to six tries to guess the day’s five-letter word. With each guess, the game will tell you which of the letters you used are in the correct answer and which are in the correct spot. If you get it in two guesses, your score is 2/6. In six guesses, your score is 6/6. If you’re unsuccessful, however, Wordle gives you a X/6.

On Monday, “Wordle 219 X/6” was trending on Twitter as early as 6 a.m.

One Twitter user wrote, “first loss since I started, is this what true pain feels like?”

Another wrote, “There was no shot I was getting this one.”

Starting at about 11 p.m. Sunday night, the answer spiked dramatically on Google.

Is it a real word?

For those of you able to climb the hill and get to the right answer, well done!

Knoll is, indeed, a real word. According to Merriam-Website, it was first used before the 12th century, so not only is it a real word, but it’s been a real word for hundreds of years. A knoll is a small, round hill, like a mound. The word relates to the Middle English “knol,” Old English “cnoll” and Old Norse “knollr.”

Google Books Ngram Viewer, an online search engine that shows how frequently a term is used in literature by year, shows that the word was much more popular during the mid- to late 1800s than it is now.

Granted, even during the 1800s, the word “hill” was significantly more common.

So, if you didn’t manage to figure it out, don’t feel too bad about it. You’re far from alone.