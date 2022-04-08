LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed Will Smith a 10-year ban on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Smith made international headlines on March 27. during the most recent Academy Awards for getting out of his seat and walking on stage to strike hosting comedian Chris Rock.

Smith’s reaction was prompted after Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that poked fun at her shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from the condition alopecia areata.

After striking Rock, Smith returned to his seat and proceeded to shout profanities toward Rock before the show continued.

Smith would later go on to accept the Award for Best Actor and gave a teary-eyed speech during which he apologized for his actions.

In the aftermath of the incident, Smith voluntarily resigned from the Academy on April 1.

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” Smith said in a statement.

That all ultimately led to the decision to ban Smith for a decade.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement on Friday.