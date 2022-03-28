(WGHP) — Actor Will Smith made headlines during the Academy Awards after walking onto the stage and smacking comedian Chris Rock.

On Monday, Smith took to Facebook to offer a formal apology to the comedian, the Academy, the audience and those connected to the movie “King Richard,” for which he won the Oscar for best actor.

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will

Rock joked on stage that he was looking forward to “G.I. Jane,” a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith who has no hair due to alopecia areata, a medical condition.

Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”