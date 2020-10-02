Which movie theaters in the Piedmont Triad have reopened?

As North Carolina enters Phase 3 of reopening, movie theaters are able to reopen with some restrictions.
Here is where local theaters stand:
- Regal Palladium & IMAX, 5830 Samet Drive, High Point: Opening at 5 p.m. Oct. 2
- AmStar Cinemas 18 – Four Seasons Station, 2700 Vanstory St., Greensboro: Opening at 5 p.m. Oct. 2
- Southeast Cinemas Alamance Crossing Stadium 16, 1090 Piper Lane, Burlington: Open
- Cinemark Brassfield Cinema Ten, 2101 New Garden Road, Greensboro: Opening Oct. 9
- Cinemark Asheboro, 400 Randolph Mall, Asheboro: Opening Oct. 9
- AMC CLASSIC Greensboro 18, 4822 Koger Blvd., Greensboro: Opening Oct. 16
- AMC Hanes 12, 1501 Hanes Mall Blvd., Winston-Salem: Opening Oct. 16
- Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro: Opening date not set
To have a theater’s opening date added to our list, email news@wghp.com.