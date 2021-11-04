When and where can I watch Rudolph, Frosty and Charlie Brown?

(Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)(AP Photo/HO/Classic Media) (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc., File)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the time of year when families look forward to watching some holiday classics on TV. If you’re wondering when you can watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and Charlie Brown, CBS and Freeform have released their holiday TV schedules.

Here’s when to set your reminders:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph will air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Freeform will also stream Rudolph on:

Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 24, 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. ET

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Freeform will stream Frosty on:

Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. ET

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV.

Apple TV+ will continue to stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free on PBS.

Those iconic specials will air this year on PBS and PBS Kids at the following times:

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “For Auld Lang Syne,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.