Wendy Williams tests positive for ‘breakthrough’ case of COVID-19, delays start of 13th season

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Wendy Williams attends the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” in New York. Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition. A spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said that Williams has has been suffering fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(WGHP) — Talk show host Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her 13th season was set to begin, according to an announcement from Williams’s official Instagram account.

The Wendy Show, which was scheduled to start its 13th season on Sept. 20, has pushed back the start date to Oct. 4.

On Thursday, the Wendy Show posted:

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

The post saw an outpouring of support from her community and other big names in Hollywood.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, my friend. Sending you lots of love,” said Dr. Oz.

Days earlier, on Sept. 9, the Wendy Show first announced that Williams was facing health concerns.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, Sept. 20th for the 13th season premier.”