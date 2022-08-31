HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fans of the beloved children’s franchise Winnie the Pooh may be surprised by the beloved bear’s newest character development after watching the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield will be making his directorial debut in the new film which is a horror film twist on the class children’s stories.

“It follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them,” according to the film’s IMBD page.

“Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult… Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey,” Frake-Waterfield told Variety.

The film is being made after A.A. Milne’s original “Winnie the Pooh” story entered the public domain, making it fair to use starting in January 2022.

The film is currently in post-production and a release date has yet to be announced.