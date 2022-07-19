(WGHP) — Nolan Neal, a contestant on “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” has died at age 41, TMZ reports.

His cousin says Neal died on Monday and was found in his Nashville apartment.

Investigators are still waiting for the autopsy results.

Neal made it to the quarterfinals on season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” where he performed his original song “Send Me a Butterfly.”

He received a standing ovation during his audition when he sang an original song about his substance abuse struggles.

He was picked to be on Adam Levine’s team on season 10 of “The Voice” and made it to the knockout round.