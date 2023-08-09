(WGHP) — A child who rose to viral internet fame as a foul-mouthed “rapper” has died, according to her long-dormant official social media channels.

Lil Tay, real name Claire Hope, who rose to stardom as a nine-year-old, reportedly died this week, a post on her Instagram shared. Her brother died as well.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her. Statement from Lil Tay’s Instagram

Lil Tay was described, during her stint with internet virality, as the self-proclaimed “youngest flexer in the game.” Her fame mostly stemmed from swear-laden Instagram videos and “beefs” with other viral internet stars, like as Bhad Bhabie, also known as the source of the viral “Cash me outside” memes from her appearance on Dr. Phil.

Reporter Anna Maren did a deep-dive into Lil Tay’s videos and briefly spoke with her mother in 2018 at the height of her virality for Jezebel, along with a person who identified and then denied being the child’s manager.

In 2019 The Cut reported Tay’s success was believed to have been engineered by her half-brother Jason Tian, but it’s unclear if he is the sibling that died as well.

Lil Tay was 14.