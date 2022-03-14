UNC professor going to space with SNL star Pete Davidson

(WGHP) — A UNC professor will be going to space with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson later this month, according to a Blue Origin news release.

On March 23, Jim Kitchen and Davidson, along with four others, will embark on the fourth human flight for Blue Origin’s new Shepard program.

Kitchen has served on the faculty of University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School for 12 years.

He is an entrepreneur and world explorer who has visited all 193 countries recognized by the U.N., the release says.

Davidson joined the cast of SNL in 2014 and starred in the 2020 film “The King of Staten Island.”

The others on the flight are CEOs, entrepreneurs and space enthusiasts.

Live launch coverage can be seen on BlueOrigin.com at T-60 minutes.

Liftoff is currently targeted for 7:30 a.m. from Launch Site One in West Texas.