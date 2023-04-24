(WGHP) — Tucker Carlson no longer works for Fox News.

On Monday, FOX News Media announced that the company had “agreed to part ways” with Carlson.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” FOX News Media said in a news release.

Carlson last appeared on the network on Friday.

Beginning Monday evening, his slot will be replaced with “an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named” under the name Fox News Tonight.

The news comes after FOX News and Dominion Voting Systems agreed to a settlement over the network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Carlson emerged as a key figure after the lawsuit showcased alleged text messages from Carlson about clashes between Trump and Fox News talent over the former president’s claims.

The Hill reports Carlson and Sean Hannity, another Fox News host, allegedly discussed pressuring Fox News leaders into firing Fox White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for fact-checking Trump on his Dominion claims.

“Please get her fired,” Carlson allegedly told Hannity. “Seriously….What the f—? I’m actually shocked…It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

In the lawsuit, Dominion claimed Carlson texted a producer, “Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience? We’re playing with fire, for real….an alternative like newsmax could be devastating to us.”