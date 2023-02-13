(WGHP) — One of the three stars behind the hip-hop trio De La Soul has died.

A representative for David Jude Jolicoeur, known under the stage name Trugoy the Dove, confirmed the reports Sunday.

While no other information was immediately available, Jolicoeur was had been battling congestive heart failure. He wore a LifeVest defibrillator machine.

Their Albums

De La Soul had eight studio albums spanning the late 80s through the 2010s. Their debut album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” was released in 1989 and was certified platinum.

Their second album, “De La Soul Is Dead” came out in 1991 and was certified gold.

After “Buhloone Mindstate” in 1993 and “Stakes Is High” in 1996, their fifth album “Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump” was certified silver.

That was the last time one of their albums was certified. They had three more albums after that point: “AOI Bionix” in 2001, “The Grind Date” in 2004 and “And the Anonymous Nobody…” in 2016.

Their Hits

Spotify lists “Rock Co.Kane Flow (feat. MF Doom)” and “Pain” as two of the group’s most popular songs, garnering more than 26.7 million listens and 25.9 million listens respectively.

Three of their songs have charted on the U.S. Billboard Top 100.

“Me Myself and I” hit number 34 in 1989. The song also took the first spot in the Dance, R&B and Rap charts.

“Breakadawn,” which hit 76 in 1993, claiming 30 on the R&B chart and 16 on the Rap chart.

Their final hit to make the top 100 was “All Good?” featuring Chaka Khan hit 96 in 2000. The song also hit 17 on the Dance chart, 41 on the R&B chart and 6 on the Rap chart.

“Jenifa (Taught Me)/Potholes in My Lawn” — Rap: 22

“Say No Go” — Dance: 1, R&B: 1, Rap: 1

“Buddy/Ghetto Thang” — Dance: 27, R&B: 18, Rap: 2

“Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)” — Dance: 16, R&B: 22, Rap: 3

“A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays'” — Dance: 6, R&B: 43

“Ego Trippin’ (Part Two)” — R&B: 74, Rap: 39

“Stakes Is High” — R&B: 53, Rap: 19

“Itzsoweezee (HOT)” — R&B: 60, Rap: 17

“Oooh” — R&B: 44, Rap: 14

“Baby Phat” — R&B: 81

Major Features

“Feel Good Inc.” by Gorillaz was their most successful feature, rising to the 14th spot on the U.S. Billboard Top 100. The song was certified platnum.

TV Appearances

De La Soul appeared on Chappelle’s Show as a musical guest in 2003.

More surprisingly, however, they also appeared on an episode of Teen Titans Go!, “Don’t Press Play” in 2021.