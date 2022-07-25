(WGHP) — Triple H is back…but not in the ring.

The WWE announced Friday that retired superstar Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the husband of now co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, would resume his role as EVP of Talent Relations for the wrestling giant. On Monday, it was also announced that he would take over as the head of creative direction for the WWE, according to ESPN.

Triple H stepped away from the WWE last September after health issues and announced his official retirement from the ring in March. Now he has returned to the WWE organization and according to ESPN, Levesque is “fired up” and “ready to take charge.”

His job will involve building storylines and developing characters for WWE’s popular shows, “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown.”

This comes as Vince McMahon, under investigation for sexual misconduct, announced his retirement from the WWE. He stepped down in June along with the head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, and then announced his official retirement on Friday.

“At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together,” said McMahon in a tweet.

After McMahon stepped away, allegations were published in a Wall Street Journal article claiming that McMahon had paid numerous women for their silence in misconduct allegations over the past two decades to the tune of multiple millions of dollars.

Publicly, the WWE has not released much about its investigation into McMahon.