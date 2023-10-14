RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two weekend Travis Scott performances in Raleigh has been postponed, officials said.

Scott, a rapper, was supposed to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, but the concert was postponed Saturday afternoon, according to PNC Arena officials.

“UPDATE: The 10/14 show has been postponed. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the TBD new date,” a statement on the PNC Arena website said.

The combination of Scott’s Friday night concert and the N.C. State Fair caused traffic problems Friday night.

Ticket sales for Scott’s Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour have plummeted to as low as $7 on some resale sites, according to Complex.

Scott’s tour kicked off on Wednesday in Charlotte.