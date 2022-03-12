Traci Braxton, singer and reality TV star, dead at 50

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Traci Braxton visits Build at Build Studio on August 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Lauren Gellert, Towanda Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Traci Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Marc Juris are seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of "Braxton Family Values" at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Traci Braxton is seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of "Braxton Family Values" at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

(WGHP) — Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50.

On Saturday, Traci’s sister Toni shared the news that her sister had passed away on Instagram.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” she said.

Toni added that the snow was falling as Traci died.

According to TMZ, Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt said Traci had been battling cancer.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt told TMZ.

She got her career start in “The Braxtons,” a musical group starring her, as well as her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, during the 90s.

She released her debut solo album, “Crash & Burn,” in 2014. Her second and last album, “On Earth” was released in 2018.

Traci Braxton also appeared on the TV series “Braxton Family Values” from 2011 to 2020 and served as a co-executive producer of the show for the final two years, according to IMDB.

She also had roles in the movies “Sinners Wanted” and “The Christmas Lottery.” She is also listed in the credits for “Chaaw,” a film currently in postproduction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter