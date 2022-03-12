Traci Braxton, singer and reality TV star, dead at 50

(WGHP) — Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50.

On Saturday, Traci’s sister Toni shared the news that her sister had passed away on Instagram.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” she said.

Toni added that the snow was falling as Traci died.

According to TMZ, Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt said Traci had been battling cancer.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt told TMZ.

She got her career start in “The Braxtons,” a musical group starring her, as well as her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, during the 90s.

She released her debut solo album, “Crash & Burn,” in 2014. Her second and last album, “On Earth” was released in 2018.

Traci Braxton also appeared on the TV series “Braxton Family Values” from 2011 to 2020 and served as a co-executive producer of the show for the final two years, according to IMDB.

She also had roles in the movies “Sinners Wanted” and “The Christmas Lottery.” She is also listed in the credits for “Chaaw,” a film currently in postproduction.