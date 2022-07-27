(WGHP) — “Top Chef” star Howard “Howie” Kleinberg died of a heart attack over the weekend, according to Bravo.

Kleinberg, a Florida native, appeared on season three of the popular cooking show. After coming in at seventh place, he opened his own Miami restaurant–Bulldog Barbecue.

“I am just finding out how many lives he touched,” Kleinberg’s mother Susan told the Miami Herald. “He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

“The ‘Top Chef’ family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three,” Bravo said in a statement. “Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”