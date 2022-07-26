(WGHP) — An iconic child star from a beloved sitcom has died.

Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ died on Tuesday, according to a post on his public Facebook page made by his management team.

“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him,” the statement on Facebook reads.

While his cause of death was not immediately revealed, he had been fighting cancer since May of this year.

Dow played Wally Cleaver on “Leave it to Beaver,” also appearing in “My Three Sons” and “Never Too Late.”

He served time in the national guard and returned as Wally Cleaver for “The New Leave it to Beaver” in the 1980s.

Tony Dow was 77.