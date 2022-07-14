(WGHP) — Metal icons are back on the road after a long, long time.

According to Billboard, Pantera is reuniting over 20 years after they split, with the surviving members going on their “long-hyped” reunion tour, slated for 2023.

Pantera is a titan of the heavy metal genre, with their unique sound blending thrash and hardcore into a sound that’s all their own. They were founded by brothers Darrell and Vincent Abbott, breaking through with “Cowboys from Hell,” their fifth album, released in 1990.

They have long held a reputation for being one of the hardest-hitting major label bands in the rock world. The peak of their success was in 1994 with “Far Beyond Driven,” debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200.

Representatives from the band say Pantera has sold more than 20 million albums. They’ve gone platinum five times and received four Grammy nominations. Their most recent album was recorded in 2000. They took a hiatus in 2001.

Then in 2004, the band lost founding member “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott when he was murdered on stage while performing with his band Damageplan. Darrell’s brother, Vinnie, died in 2018 from natural causes.

While a line-up has not been announced for the 2023 tour, singer Phil Anselmo squashed rumors that Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde would be part of the band during a recent appearance on a podcast.

Tour dates and locations have not been announced.